Backcountry has women's hiking boots on sale for up to 55% off right now

If a new pair of hiking boots cheap is what you're after today, look no further! Backcountry is offering some excellent savings on women's hiking boots right now, with some discounts that give even the best Prime Day deals a run for their money.

Taking upwards of 55% off select styles, Backcountry's sale also features some of the best women's hiking boots on sale for incredibly cheap prices. Featuring top brands including Columbia, Sorel, Merrell, Danner and more, Backcountry's sale is a must-see for those on the hunt for a new pair of hiking boots cheap.

Backcountry Up to 55% off select women's hiking boots

Featuring some of the top styles from brands including Columbia, Sorel, and Merrell, Backcountry's sale provides deals on women's hiking boots of all styles. There's big savings to be found here, don't miss out!

Some of the best offers so far include a 55% price cut on the Sorel Slimpack III lace boots. On sale for $67.48, these boots offer a modest and understated look perfect for cold weather.

There's also an excellent deal on Saloman Vaya Blaze TS boots which just went on sale for $69.99, a solid pair of cold weather hiking boots that provide an excellent amount of support and insulation.

Head over to Backcountry's sale to see all available styles on sale now, and keep an eye out on further additions to selection of styles available.

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: