B&W P3 headphones launched

High-end audio experts Bowers & Wilkins have launched a successor to their acclaimed P5 headphones, the sensuous B&W P3 headphones.

In fact, the British company used the same engineering team that designed the older P5s, creating a new folding design available in two colours, black and white.



B&W P3 headphones features



Claimed to be Bowers & Wilkins' most portable on-ear headphones yet, these beautiful cans have comfortable memory foam earpieces, a choice of cable leads for iPhone and other devices, and 'superior drive unit terminals' according to B&W.

In our brief time with the P3s at a launch event we noted that the build quality was as impressive as ever, while audio quality was - if anything - better than the excellent predecessor P5 models.



We'll have a full B&W P3 headphones review for you very soon, in the meantime check out the competition in our current Best Headphones list.



B&W P3 headphones release date and price



The Bowers & Wilkins P3 headphones will come in black or white, available from June 2012 priced £169.99