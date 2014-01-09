Audi unveils Android tablet

Audi Smart Display brings tablet technology to cars

By

Audi has shown off the first fruits of its partnership with Google at CES.

The german car manufacturer showed off the Audi Smart Display at the event. The Audi Smart Display is a 10.2-inch Android tablet that has been designed to used within the car at all times.

In addition to the obvious use as a large satellite navigation device, it also has the ability to access the web, display movies and control the car's radio. It is unclear if the tablet will also be able to control other functions within the car, or whether it is able to display car data.

We suspect the tablet will be capable of the latter at the very least.

Specs wise, the tablet is powered by an Nvidia Tegra 4 chipset and comes Wi-Fi only. Neither Audi nor Google has said which version of Android it will run.

The reason the tablet doesn't feature 3G or 4G connectivity is because the models that will be compatible with the tablet will feature in-car Wi-Fi.

Audi's tablet has been designed to survive temperatures of up to 80ºC and also comes with crash resistance features built into it.

There's no word on when it will be coming to the UK, or which models and trims it will be available in.

We'll update this story when they become available.

Image Credit: Android Central

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.