Audi Mileage Tracker app makes expenses simple

German car giants Audi has launched a new iPhone app to make it easier to tracking your mileage and petrol expenses on the move

The new app works by asking users to input the cost per mile for their car's consumption and then uses your iPhone's GPS to calculate the journey distance and the total cost. The results can then be emailed to your computer, making it easier to ensure you're not missing out on any money you're owed.



The Audi Mileage Tracker app is free and available to download now from iTunes.