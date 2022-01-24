AT&T fiber broadband now reaches up to 5Gb speeds

Internet speeds are rising, especially for AT&T customers, as the firm rolls out new 2Gb and 5Gb tiers

AT&T Fiber broadband
(Image credit: AT&T)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

If you want the very fastest Internet connection, fiber broadband is the way to go. AT&T's latest tiers that are rolling out now offer multi-gig connections in more than 70 metropolitan areas across the US, including Atlanta, Dallas, LA and San Francisco. These provide 2Gb and 5Gb speed options for both home and business users. 

Up until now the fastest offerings were Google Fiber and Xfinity, which both offered a 2Gb connection. AT&T's new 2Gb fiber connection will go toe-to-toe with these offerings while those willing to pay the premium can get a huge step up with the 5Gb option. AT&T also says it has achieved up to 10 Gig in its lab so speeds will continue to increase.

While certainly not cheap, the packages aren't as expensive as you might expect. The 2 Gig option is $110 a month (roughly £82/AU$154) plus taxes, while the 5 Gig is $180 a month (roughly £133/AU$252) plus taxes. 

AT&T Fiber broadband

(Image credit: AT&T)

While we all know that the top quoted speeds don't directly match the average downloads you'll be able to get in your house, even a fraction of 5Gb is impressive. I've used AT&T's 1 Gig package and it did give results consistently in the 700Mb range, so five times that would be lightning fast. 

UHD quality streaming, online gaming and video conferencing is increasing our desire for more bandwidth, especially as many continue to work from home on a more permanent basis. This level of high-speed connection is designed to give you access to all of that without having to compromise. 

 

