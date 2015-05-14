Asus ZenWatch 2 will have four days of battery life, CEO says

Asus has confirmed the ZenWatch 2 is on the way. Jerry Shen, Asus' CEO, also spilled the beans on the device's battery life – it will last four days on a single charge, according to Shen. That's about four times as long as the Apple Watch.



All very impressive. Though previously, another Asus exec said the device would last seven days before needing a recharge. Shen is the boss, so we should listen to him.



Shen also said Asus will reveal the ZenWatch 2 at Computex Taipei, which takes place between June 2 and 6. Though the device won't go on sale until the third quarter – in non-business speak, that's between July and September.



The ZenWatch was a pretty dapper piece of wristwear, so we've high hopes for the ZenWatch 2. But what other Android Wear smartwatches are we looking forward to? Check out this lot.



Moto 360 2



The follow-up to the one of the best Android Wear smartwatches of last year is slated to make an appearance at Google I/O at the end of the month. It's expected to come in two sizes, boast better battery life and to lose the black bar at the bottom of the screen.



Samsung Gear Orbis



This is Samsung's much-rumoured and often-leaked round smartwatch. The firm has confirmed that it'll have a rotating bezel for moving through menus, turning the volume up and down and zooming in and out of pictures. It could be more intuitive than the Apple Watch's digital crown, though might ditch Android Wear for Tizen.



Tag Heuer smartwatch



We know it's definitely making a smartwatch, and that it'll cost around £900, but Tag is staying remarkably coy about about its first techy timepiece. It will run Android Wear, and have a battery that lasts 40 hours before needing a recharge. Look out for it in October or November.