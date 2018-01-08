The Asus ZenBook 13 is super-light and super-capable

Asus has revealed a new version of its ZenBook 13 Windows 10 laptop at CES 2018, which offers an impressive battery life of 15 hours, as well as a super light weight of 985 grams.

The new ZenBook 13's chassis is all-metal and contains – at max spec – an 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU (2GB), 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

In addition, the laptop comes fitted with a Harman Kardon audio system, Windows 10, and a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touchscreen display.

In terms of connectivity, the ZenBook 13 comes equipped with two USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, a full fat HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. A fingerprint reader provides Windows 10 Hello password-free logins, and wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

No pricing or availability has yet been announced for the system, but we expect the new ZenBook 13 to drop in the next month with a starting price of around £1,200.