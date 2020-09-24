Newegg's best gaming laptop deal is ending soon! Get $1,400 off an ASUS ROG Zephyrus S before it's gone...

One of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all year is about to end, but you still have one last chance to pick up this killer laptop almost 50% off! Newegg's insane ASUS ROG Zephyrus S gaming laptop deal is ending next week and once it's gone, it's gone!
For a limited time, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15" gaming laptop with RTX 2080 (model# GX531GX-XS74) is on sale for just $,1599! That's a massive $1,400 off one of the best gaming laptops available – and it's $100 more than last weeks deal.
For a limited time, you can jump on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in some time all over again. What makes this ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop deal so incredible you ask? This bad boy includes one of NVIDIA's new RTX 2080 GPUs to deliver some of the best performance in gaming possible.
With a massive $1,400 savings, gamer's looking to get a true high-end gaming laptop have an incredible opportunity here. Normally, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop clocks in a a whopping $3,000, making it a tough buy for those looking to stick to a budget. At just $1,599, though, this gaming laptop deal is an absolute steal you just can't pass up.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15" Gaming Laptop
Was: $2,999 | Now: $1,599 | Savings: $1,400 (47%) | Newegg
Loaded with a 8th Gen Intel i7 and paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is a monster. A crystal clear 144 Hz IPS FHD display gives you ultra-responsive high-definition gaming like no other.
Specs | Intel i7-8750H | RTX 2080 8GB | 512GB SSD | 15.6" 144Hz FHD | 16GB DDR4View Deal
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15" Gamin Laptop
Was: $2,999 | Now: $2,399 | Savings: $628 (21%) | Newegg
Loaded with a 9th Gen Intel i7 and paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is a monster. A crystal clear 144 Hz IPS FHD display gives you ultra-responsive high-definition gaming like no other.
Specs | Intel i7-9750H | RTX 2080 8GB | 1TB SSD | 15.6" 144Hz FHD | 16GB DDR4
View Deal
Not quite as large of a discount as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop this deal is focusing on, but it's still a nice $600 off it's normal $2,999 price tag. Honestly, the upgrade to the 9th Gen Intel i7 is nice, but for some it may not be worth the additional costs.
Both laptops provide a killer gaming system, though, that'll tackle just about any modern title with little to no issues. You'll get 60 FPS in just about every game at high to ultra settings, making it perfect for upcoming titles such as the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.
- Amazon Prime Day? More like best Fire HD tablet deals day! Save up to 30% right now...
- It's not over yet! Amazon Prime Day-beating Fire TV Stick 4K deal still going strong...
If the ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop isn't quite what your after, we've got you covered. There's plenty of deals on gaming laptops happening right now. Check out some of today's best gaming laptop deals below!
Editor's Recommendations
We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:
- 10,000-swing kettlebell workout will reveal your SIX PACK and make you leaner in only 4 weeks
- Best PS5 pre-order deals: PlayStation 5 pre-orders live now
- iPhone 12 pre-order date slips out ahead of launch 🤫
- Xbox Series X MUST-HAVE upgrade will cost you $200 and you can pre-order now
- Full body kettlebell workout in just 2-moves!? Ex-SPETSNAZ trainer shows you how to build muscle the most time-efficient way possible
Head on over to our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub, too! You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now PLUS early Prime Day deals you can jump on right now.
Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!
Last but not least, you can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!