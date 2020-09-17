Newegg's best gaming laptop deal is back! ASUS ROG Zephyrus S now $1,400 off...

Last week's killer gaming laptop deal that just blew us away, Newegg is bringing back their insane ASUS ROG Zephyrus S gaming laptop deal. Only this time, they've gone even bigger.



For a limited time, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15" gaming laptop with RTX 2080 (model# GX531GX-XS74) is on sale for just $,1599! That's a massive $1,400 off one of the best gaming laptops available – and it's $100 more than last weeks deal.

For a limited time, you can jump on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in some time all over again. What makes this ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop deal so incredible you ask? This bad boy includes one of NVIDIA's new RTX 2080 GPUs to deliver some of the best performance in gaming possible.

With a massive $1,500 savings, gamer's looking to get a true high-end gaming laptop have an incredible opportunity here. Normally, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop clocks in a a whopping $3,000, making it a tough buy for those looking to stick to a budget. At just $1,599, though, this gaming laptop deal is an absolute steal you just can't pass up.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15" Gaming Laptop

Was: $2,999 | Now: $1,599 | Savings: $1,400 (47%) | Newegg

Loaded with a 8th Gen Intel i7 and paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is a monster. A crystal clear 144 Hz IPS FHD display gives you ultra-responsive high-definition gaming like no other.

Specs | Intel i7-8750H | RTX 2080 8GB | 512GB SSD | 15.6" 144Hz FHD | 16GB DDR4

Offer Ends 9.14.20View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S 15" Gamin Laptop

Was: $2,999 | Now: $2,399 | Savings: $628 (21%) | Newegg

Loaded with a 9th Gen Intel i7 and paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is a monster. A crystal clear 144 Hz IPS FHD display gives you ultra-responsive high-definition gaming like no other.

Specs | Intel i7-9750H | RTX 2080 8GB | 1TB SSD | 15.6" 144Hz FHD | 16GB DDR4

View Deal

Not quite as large of a discount as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop this deal is focusing on, but it's still a nice $600 off it's normal $2,999 price tag. Honestly, the upgrade to the 9th Gen Intel i7 is nice, but for some it may not be worth the additional costs.

Both laptops provide a killer gaming system, though, that'll tackle just about any modern title with little to no issues. You'll get 60 FPS in just about every game at high to ultra settings, making it perfect for upcoming titles such as the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.

If the ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop isn't quite what your after, we've got you covered. There's plenty of deals on gaming laptops happening right now. Check out some of today's best gaming laptop deals below!

