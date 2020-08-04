ASICS Runners Face Cover: a runners' face mask so breathable you can even DRINK through it

Even the best face masks are not well-suited for performance athletes. Hence why many sports brands coming out with their own face masks for runners and face coverings for workouts. We saw and reviewed the Under Armour UA SPORTSMASK and now here is the ASICS Runners Face Cover, which is quite a self-explanatory name. Probably also suitable for gym work or home workouts, it's highly breathable and apparently even lets runners drink water through it while running.

• Pre-order the ASICS Runners Face Cover for £35 directly from ASICS, available from mid-September

• ...or if you can't wait, buy Adidas Face Covers now at Adidas for £12.95 (3-pack)

• ...or you can also get the Nike Squad Football Snood for £16.95

• In the US? Check out these sports face masks from Shock Doctor

This sounds like an interesting concept, not having to take the mask off for drinking, but you have to factor in that the outside of the mask will gather dust and dirt and the inside your condensed breath, so drinking water in the mask will just rinse it all down and into your mouth. Nevertheless, we'll give this feature a try in our review, which is coming very soon!

Get a first look at the ASICS RUNNERS FACE COVER. Designed by the ASICS Institute of Sport Science, its unique curved design enhances breathability, comfort and performance for runners. Coming soon! #RunToFeel https://t.co/F0zhUatTEk pic.twitter.com/i05o7WE2PvJuly 29, 2020

The ASICS Runners Face Cover was designed specifically to cater for the needs of runners – obviously – "With performance, comfort, and protection at the core of the design." The mask has been designed in direct response to concerns about how to run safely as lockdown eases, with research by ASICS revealing that 70% of regular exercisers in the UK avoid certain routes or spaces to maintain social distancing from others.

This doesn't mean you can body check other people on the street when you are out on a run wearing the ASICS Runners Face Cover but you can at least make sure you can help stop the spread, without the threat of suffocation. In fact, the ASICS Runners Face Cover not only has "strategically placed" air vents but also an anti-bacterial fabric that's highly breathable.

(Image credit: ASICS)

ASICS Runners Face Cover: features

The ASICS Runners Face Cover is said to be different from your run-of-the-mill face mask as it not only focuses breathability of the fabric but also provides space inside the mask so runners can breathe more easily. Other features include:

Interior space creates more room inside the mask to allow for easier breathing when running

creates more room inside the mask to allow for easier breathing when running Strategically-placed air vents on the masks increase airflow while preventing the spread of droplets

on the masks increase airflow while preventing the spread of droplets Quick-drying fabric cools the air flowing into the mouth and helps reduce the risk of heat stroke!

cools the air flowing into the mouth and helps reduce the risk of heat stroke! Comfort fit specifically designed to accommodate a wide range of faces with an adjustable fit

specifically designed to accommodate a wide range of faces with an adjustable fit Sustainable designed with approximately 31% recycled materials

The ASICS Runners Face Cover's quick drying material is also antibacterial and it even allows runners to drink water while running.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The new ASICS Runners Face Cover will be available to runners globally from mid-September at a retail price of £35. Pre-order yours at ASICS.

