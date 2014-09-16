Apple's iPhone 6 ranks 17th in GPU benchmarks

We knew the A8 chip might struggle against other OEM offerings - now we now just how much...

Apple's brand new iPhone 6 might be one of the most coveted smartphones on the planet, but its processing heft might not be all that great.

Benchmark charts over at Rightware put the new 1.4GHz A8 chip at 17th for all smartphones, coming in behind Google's Nexus 5.

The iPhone 6 scores 21204.26, while the current top spot goes to the Lumia 1520 with a score of 25346.84, smashing the Apple specs.

The Lumia 1520 touts a 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor with graphics coming courtesy of an Adreno 330 GPU.

Interstingly, the iPhone 6 only just edges past the iPhone 5S, which scored a slightly lower 20253.80, putting it at 21st place.

This leaps seems altogether poor, considering Apple's 64-bit A7 chip in the iPhone 5S made a huge jump up from the iPhone 5's 10973.36 score.

The iPhone 6 is also assured to drop another place once test results are in for Sony's new Xperia Z3, which is expected to be one of the most powerful phones on the market when it lands later this month.

It's worth mentioning that specs aren't everything though, and many Apple customers stick with the brand for its minimalist, well-optimised OS, impressive app store, and sleek handset aesthetics.

It's also important to remember that different benchmarking platforms will provide varying results, and so the score cited here might not be replicated elsewhere.

While the iPhone 6 certainly offers a formidable smartphone experiece, those looking for raw power should definitely look elsewhere.

Check out the full list over at Rightware to find out how your favourite smartphone fares against the rest.