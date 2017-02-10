Apple’s BeatsX wireless earphones hit UK stores today

Hot on the heels (well, relatively) of Apple’s AirPods, the £130 BeatsX wireless earphones are available in the UK as of today.

As well as the more standard black and white, BeatsX will also be available in grey and blue.

While Apple has all four colours available from its online store, it looks like only black and white are available from some retailers at the moment).

The in-earphones were announced just after the iPhone 7, the AirPods and alongside the superb Beats Solo 3 Wireless over-ear headphones, all of which feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip which augments Bluetooth for easy reconnection to your iOS device as well as easy device switching between your iCloud-registered devices.

Naturally, because they’re Bluetooth) they can also be used with Android and older iOS devices, too.

The earbuds are magnetic and the cabling ‘flex form’ so they return to the original shape and don’t get tangled when dangling around your neck as shown here.

These aren’t fitness earphones like the Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless (£170), but are instead designed as step-up, lightweight earphones that are be virtually unnoticeable while you’re wearing them.

They’ll also last a decent chunk of time – up to 8 hours after a 45 minute charge – the Fast Fuel feature means they should make it to 2 hours after just five minutes connected to a power source.

The remote control does all the usual stuff including taking calls, playing/pausing music and, naturally, activating Siri. There are also a variety of eartip and removable wingtip options in the box.

We had a brief go with the earphones after launch and we were impressed with the quality, but we’ve now been sent a pair for review so we’ll bring you our definitive verdict as soon as we can.

