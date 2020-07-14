Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are on sale for how much!?

Finding Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on sale is a pretty rare event, but thankfully we're being blessed with a killer deal on Apple's wireless earbuds this week only. Up until Friday, you can grab a pair of AirPods Pro earbuds for only $219 at Verizon. A hefty $30 discount off the standard retail price, a price drop on Apple's hottest in-ear wireless headphones that hasn't been seen since Black Friday 2019.
Designed to deliver the ultimate listening experience, Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds offer incredible noise-cancelling technology along with high-quality audio playback, crystal clear voice calls and the ultimate level of comfort. Connect to your iPhone or Apple Watch, press play and tackle the day with your favorite tunes in the background. Featuring both an Active Noise Cancellation mode AND Transparency mode, users can get a quick read on their surroundings without missing a beat.
- Apple AirPods Pro Review: noise cancellation and great sound combine in world-beating true wireless earbuds
While Verizon is the only retailer selling these bad boys $30 off their regular price, you can still find some great deals at Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo and more on both 2019 and 2020 models. With a discount this large on Apple's latest version though, you'd be missing out on a chance to grab the newest pair at their best selling price in some time. With Amazon Prime Day delayed and no upcoming sales until September, this is your last chance to save this much before we hit Black Friday 2020.
Today's Best Apple AirPods Pro Deals
- Verizon – $30 off Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds this week only! BEST PRICE!!!
- B&H Photo – $20 off Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds
- Amazon – $20 off Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds
- Adorama – $15 off Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds
BEST PRICE! Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020) | Was: $249 | Now: $219 | Savings: $30 | Verizon (Offer Ends 7.17.20)
Apple's hottest pair of true wireless earbuds hits their lowest price ever at Verizon.com where you can save $30 on a brand new set of AirPods Pro wireless headphones for a limited time. This is the best deal you're going to find on these until Black Friday/Cyber Monday, don't pass this up!View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020) | Was: $249 | Now: $229 | Savings: $20 | B&H Photo
Not only can you find incredible deals on cameras and camera accessories, B&H Photo also has some excellent deals running on Apple products. While supplies last, you can pick up a pair of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for just $229 – a hefty $20 discount off the standard retail price.View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020) | Was: $249 | Now: $229 | Savings: $20 | Amazon
Save $20 by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds through Amazon for a limited time. With Verizon's discount, stock may move fast so you can still save some money on these headphones buy purchasing through Amazon. Check Verizon first though!View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020) | Was: $249 | Now: $235 | Savings: $15 | Adorama
Adorama also has a sale running on Apple's AirPods Pro headphones where you can save $15 on a brand new pair of the hottest true wireless earbuds available. You can also find some great deals on older generation AirPods as well, with some 2019 models discounted up to 15% off.View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro Features
- Active noise cancellation delivers immersive audio to keep you focused on the tunes
- Transparency Mode lets you hear your surroundings without killing the music
- A comfortable, customizable fit suitable for any ear shape for all-day listening
- Three custom ear tip sizes ensure maximum comfort during extended use
- Inward and outward noise-cancellation for a fully-tuned and immersive listening experience
- Powered by Apple's H1 chip (the same that powers Siri) for incredible sound quality and performance
- Force sensor lets you easily switch between music, calls, Active Noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- Sweat and water resistant with an expanded mesh microphone port for improved call quality in high-noise environments
- Up to 24 hours of battery life with wireless case charging capability, 4.5 hours of audio playback on a single charge and up to 1 hour of use on just five minutes of charging
- Connect to your iPhone or Apple Watch for the complete experience and take calls, chat with Siri, and more
