Apple WWDC live stream: start time, how to watch, iOS 14, iPadOS, ARM Macs and more

Apple's next big keynote event is coming up on Monday June 22nd at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST/7pm CEST. This is the kick-off for WWDC 2020, which is Apple's big (multi-day) event focusing mostly on developers making software for its platforms – that means we can expect the keynote to cover what's coming in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and a new version of macOS.

But that's not all; new hardware regularly appears at WWDC – especially productivity tools, including new Mac models. The big rumour this year is that Apple will finally put its own-brand processors into Macs, replacing the Intel chips currently used.

This is getting people excited because Apple's processors are ludicrously fast – the iPhone 11 is as powerful as the average laptop, despite having a smaller, less energy-hungry chip. Just imagine what a bigger, beefier version could do…

Even if you're not looking for a new Mac, these events are great for anyone who owns current Apple devices, since they tell you what new features will come to your iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 5, MacBook Air or anything else you own – the software updates usually arrive at the end of September.

The announcements of new features also gives us a glimpse in the direction Apple might take for the likes of the iPhone 12 or Apple Watch Series 6 – not only can we try to read the tea leaves based on new features or a new look to Apple's software, but once developers dig into the operating systems, they often find hidden references to hardware coming later.

It's easy to watch all of Apple's new announcements live:

• Watch at Apple.com

• Watch on YouTube

You can also watch on Apple TV by downloading the Apple Events app.