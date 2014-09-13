Apple working on a 27-inch iMac with 5K retina display?

You'd think Apple is all tied up at the moment with its Watch and iPhone 6, but reports claim Cupertino has a new iMac in the tank too.

Apple employees are likely singing 'Return of the Mac' in the Cupertino hallways, if the latest wave of rumours are in fact true.

According to Taiwan display research firm WitsView, as cited by Digitimes, Apple has a 27-inch iMac with a jaw-dropping 5120 x 2880 pixel 5K display in the pipeline.

In a press release, WitsView claims Apple plans to release the 27-inch iMac “by the end of fourth-quarter 2014”.

The firm believes that “The new iMacs along with other Ultra HD monitors are expected to spur a new wave of demand for Ultra HD monitors in the market.”

It also predicts 5K monitors to be the next big thing, and claims they will reach markets in the coming months in various sizes including 27, 28 and 32-inch units.

Back in July, we reported that Apple was working on a 4K iMac, although it seems someone at the firm thought it sounded inadequate and thus added an extra K just in case.

However the press release at the heart of the rumour doesn't mention where the info has come from, so until we hear more take it with a pinch of salt.

Although earlier this week we heard Dell is working on its own 27-inch 5K monitor – coincidence?

Either way we'll find out soon, with Apple's 27-inch retina-display iMac expected to launch by the end of the year.