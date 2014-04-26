Apple will fix your iPhone 5 sleep button for free

Apple has launched a new sleep/wake button replacement program offering to fix your faulty iPhone 5 for free – if you're eligible that is.

Apple admitted that a “small percentage” of iPhone 5 models stop working intermittently, with the issue apparently occurring specifically on models manufactured through March 2013.

It's unclear what a "small percentage" means to Apple, but obviously the company has needed to address this issue for a while.

When searching for "iPhone 5" on Google, the query "iPhone 5 sleep button not working" is among the top searches.

All you'll need to qualify for the free service is a faulty iPhone 5 with a qualifying serial number.

The replacement process takes approximately 4-6 days from the time your iPhone 5 is received at the repair center until it is returned to you.

Before sending your iPhone to Apple for service, you will need to back up all your data and erase all your content and settings.

All replacements are completed at an Apple Repair Center, and there are two ways to send your iPhone 5 to the repair center: carry-in or mail-in.

The replacement process is currently limited to the US and Canada although it will launch in other countries on May 2.

You can check eligibility and other details at the Replacement Program webpage.