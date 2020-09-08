Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4 event announced – mark your calendars

Apple's product release schedule has taken a bit of a hit this year with the pandemic, and the tech giant has already confirmed that its flagship iPhone 12 series will suffer a delayed launch which may see a staggered release of the four smartphone models.

However, it still has the Apple Watch Series 6 and the rumoured iPad Air 4 set for release before the end of the year, and here's when we'll get to see them.

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser suggested that Apple would be sending out a press release today with details of the two products in lieu of a bona fide event, and saving the fanfare for the iPhone 12 launch event that he says has been pushed back from its usual September slot to October.   

However, in a rare occurrence, Prosser wasn't quite on the nose; rather than dropping a press release for the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4, Apple has instead announced its Apple Event set for 10AM PDT/ 1PM EST/ 6PM BST on Tuesday, September 15.      

We don't know what Apple will be showcasing, but we're either looking at two events: one for the new Apple Watch and iPad this month, with an iPhone 12 event to follow in October, or a single event that will dive into the rest of Apple's 2020 product lineup in one fell swoop.   

According to Prosser, it'll be the former, but take it with a pinch of salt for now. 

