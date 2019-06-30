Apple Watch Series 4 is available on O2 with six months free data!

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch you can buy, there's no doubting it after its recent haul of T3 Awards, but up until recently you've only been able to get the cellular version on EE and Vodafone.

Now, O2 customers can get the most advanced version of Apple's smartwatch, and, to celebrate, the network is launching it with a mega deal.

As you know, the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular model is designed to help you stay connected.

Whether you're out for a run, relaxing by the pool, or just trying to be more productive throughout your day, Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular allows you to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even when you're away from your iPhone.

It features a stunning display that’s over 30 percent larger than the previous generation, a more streamlined case, and a new interface with more information and richer detail.

Of course, the Apple Watch is also designed to be your ultimate health companion, with a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which are able to detect hard falls, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG).

If you're an O2 customer, with an existing iPhone pay monthly plan, you'll be able to get the Apple Watch Series 4 with six months’ free airtime.

At the end of your six month promotional period the cost of an Apple Watch Airtime Plan will be £5 per month.

You'll still need to buy the Watch, and this can be done by spreading the cost between 3 and 36 months (in one-month increments) at 0% APR.

This means you can pay as little as £14.50 per month for the first six months if you select Apple Watch Series 4 on a 36 month contract (£19.50 per month thereafter).

For the full details, head over to O2's website.