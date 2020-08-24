Apple Watch 6 gets an affordable rival – with the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch Series 6 is on the way with the announcement expected for September, even though the iPhone 12 announcement and release has been pushed back to October.

The wearable will reportedly be unveiled alongside the new iPad via a press release during the first week of September, and will have a host of improvements over the Apple Watch Series 5 with enhanced health and wellness functionality as well as some new yoga features, but it looks like it's going to have a contender in the form of a brand new Apple Watch that will be significantly more affordable.

Twitter leaker Komiya is claiming that Apple will be launching the Apple Watch SE next year – a cheaper alternative to the flagship device in the same vein as the cheaper iPhone SE. The wearable will retain the older design, but its innards will house the S6 processor and W4 wireless chip expected to be present in the Apple Watch 6, and a step-up from the Apple Watch 5's S5 and W3 chip.

Apple Watch SE- Old design- Replacement of Series 3- S6 & W4 chip- All 16GB- Only Aluminium model- Digital Crown with haptic feedback?- Bluetooth 5.0- international SOS calling (only cellular model)- Coming next March - Same prices as Series 3 pic.twitter.com/AV3IApxvnHAugust 16, 2020

The Apple Watch SE will only be available in aluminium and will replace the Apple Watch Series 3, which is currently available as a budget option for those who don't want to splash out on the Apple Watch Series 5.

The price will also be the same as that of the Apple Watch 3, starting at £199/ $199, meaning – as with the iPhone SE – customers can choose between a swanky chassis with snappy processors, or opt for a less premium body but get the reassurance of top notch performance.

The watch is reportedly going to release next year in March, and likely in the 42mm variant only. This would be a great move for Apple, but none of this is official, so keep the excitement under wraps until we get official confirmation from the tech giant itself.

Source: Tom's Guide