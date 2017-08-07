Apple TV with 4K and HDR Dolby Vision leaked by Apple itself

Apple has been taking its time to catch up to the competition when it comes to 4K UHD video on its Apple TV but it looks like it’s about to join the leaders. A leak reveals Apple TV with 4K UHD support as well as HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG.

The leak comes from the firmware on a HomePod, yup the same place we recently got a stunning iPhone 8 leak too. Since the HomePod isn’t due out until later this year, but developers are playing with it now, the leaks for Apple’s future plans are coming thick and fast, right from Apple’s own code.

This reveal clearly shows references to Apple TV but with mention of 4K UHD support. It also shows that the iPhone 8 should be able to record video on both the front and rear cameras in 60FPS 4K - making sharing on Apple TV easy.

More importantly for some was the mention of Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. These are all formats that allow for a far greater range of contrast and colours on the TV they’re output to - as long as that TV supports the format, of course. That should mean full quality Netflix, Amazon Prime and more via Apple TV at last.

Expect Apple to reveal the new Apple TV, or its update at least, when the HomePod and iPhone 8 are expected later this year around September or October time.