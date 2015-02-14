Apple reportedly building an electric car to take on Tesla

Rumours are hotting up about a potential Apple-branded car, with reports claiming that an electric vehicle is in development at a secret Cupertino lab.

Apple continues its quest to achieve world domination, one revolutionary product at a time. After leading the electronics industry for a number of years, it appears the firm wants to test its abilities in something else, say…the automotive industry.

Yep, you heard right, an iCar is apparently in development. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple has several hundred employees working on an electric car. The project, codenamed 'Titan', is reportedly underway building a vehicle that resembles a minivan.

While it all sounds rather speculative, the WSJ isn't the only one hearing rumours. The Financial Times says “dozens of Apple employees, led by experienced managers from its iPhone unit” are conducting research at a secret lab near the firm's Cupertino home.

Apple has supposedly been on a hiring spree to assemble an Avengers-esque team of experts, with the FT reporting that former Mercedes-Benz R&D boss Johann Jungwirth is the latest addition.

Likely or unlikely? Well, clearly something is going at Apple HQ, as these certainly aren't unreliable news outlets. Plus with Apple already having its CarPlay platform in many vehicles, Cupertino definitely has the right connections to get going.

One source, who reportedly 'has worked closely with Apple for many years,' told the FT: “Three months ago I would have said it (the rumours) was CarPlay. Today I think it's a car.”

The purported 'secret research' lab is also said to have been established late last year, following the initial launch of the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch. Rumours kicked off this week after an unnamed Apple employee told Business Insider that the firm planned to give Elon Musk's Telsa a run for its money.

Do you think Apple could be building its own car? Or do you reckon these rumours are just...well, rumours? Let us know in the comments.