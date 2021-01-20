Apple MacBook Pro is reduced right now – here's where to bag a cheap laptop deal

Picking out the right laptop from the vast selection available today is really tricky but the choice is made a bit easier by Apple and its MacBook Pro (13-inch), one of the best laptops on the market right now.

Apple has recently switched up its MacBook Pro models in a fundamental way, introducing the new Apple-built M1 processor, replacing Intel's, which offers loads of power while only sipping on battery life. Almost every current app will work fine on the new MacBook Pro M1, making it a solid choice for basically everyone.

Both types of MacBook Pro are discounted in the US and UK, meaning the only factors that matter are your budget and whether you want to be on the cutting edge of Apple's switch to its own chipset.

We highly recommend both models for a load of reasons: they're incredibly well-built and designed, crafted from a beautiful brushed aluminium; the battery life easily lasts all day, making working from a cafe, sofa, or desk simple; macOS is really powerful; and you can get some fantastic deals at the moment.

The 13-inch model will be big enough for the vast majority of people and it's obviously also easier to transport and use while on your lap. It also has the added bonus of being a lot cheaper than the new 16-inch versions.

If you want an all-purpose laptop that doesn't compromise in pretty much any sense, Apple has made the perfect thing.

The best MacBook Pro (2020) deals (US)

$80 OFF 2020 MACBOOK PRO! MacBook Pro (2020) | Silver | M1 | 8GB / 256GB

$1,299 $1,219 from Amazon

The very latest version of the MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chipset is currently $80 off at Amazon right now, a stunning discount for such an up-to-date, future proofed laptop. The 512GB SSD model has a $100 discount, too.View Deal

The best MacBook Pro (2020) deals (UK)

MacBook Pro (2020) | Space Grey | Intel i5 | 8GB / 256GB

£1,249 £1,049 from Currys

If you don't mind a (slightly) older model, Currys has knocked £200 off the last-generation Intel-toting 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and loads more. An absolutely fantastic laptop at an even better price. The 512GB SSD model also has £250 off.View Deal

The MacBook Pro is easily one of Apple's best laptops over the past decade and both the Intel and M1 MacBook Pros are exceptionally powerful and capable computers, making them perfect for pretty much all student needs.