Apple looks set to reveal new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops this month

Apple could be about to refresh its MacBook laptop line soon with some big changes to the current models. Among them looks to be the death of the 11-inch MacBook Air, a new OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro plus a new USB-C toting 13-inch MacBook Air.

According to MacOtakara we can expect Apple to unveil these new MacBooks as soon as this October. Other rumours have supported this time frame so it seems likely.

Leaks suggest that Apple will not refresh the 11-inch MacBook Air but will instead release a new 13-inch MacBook Air with multiple USB-C ports.

Also getting the multiport treatment is the new MacBook Pro line which should come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants. These are expected to feature four USB-C ports, an HDMI slot, a USB-A port, a MagSafe connection but no more SD card slot.

Rather more exciting is the rumoured addition of an OLED touch panel that will replace the physical function keys at the top of the MacBook Pro's keyboard. This will allow for both touch controls and also extra display information - like a loading bar or Spotify track readout that can be touch controlled without affecting what's on the main screen. This has leaked plenty with lots of mocked up images so here's hoping it appears.

Apple traditionally shuts its online Store for a little while as it updates with new stock. Then the announcement is coupled with immediate availability for orders. So expect to see a shut down Apple Store later this month with some shiny new treats to follow.

via Macrumours