Apple launches powerful new iPod touch, uses iPhone 6 internals

Apple has launched a new iPod touch with broadly the same internals as theiPhone 6. For the first time there's also a 128GB model alongside the 16,32 and 64GB variants.

There's now an 8-megapixel camera, A8 processor plus theM8 motion coprocessor alsongside iOS 8 (which will be iOS9 before too long). The 4-inch retina display remains.

The new iPod touch starts at £159 for the 16GB model, £199 for 32GB, £249 for 64GB and £329 for 128GB. The iPod touch is now available in space grey, silver, gold, pink and blue, colours that will also be available on other iPod models from today.

