Apple iPhone XR deal delivers phone free with 100GB data p/m for just £34

If you're after a great phone deal then the Winter Holiday Season sales is a brilliant time to upgrade as online retailers slash their prices on big-brand handsets.

This quality Apple iPhone XR deal at Fonehouse is a great example of this trend, with the handset delivered for literally nothing up front, and along with a data-stuffed and affordable SIM plan from Three.

How data stuffed? 100GB per month. And that massive data allowance also comes with unlimited minutes and texts, too.

We think this is a quality deal here at T3, and anyone currently in the market for a quality iPhone upgrade should definitely check it out. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone XR | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £34.00 | Plan length: 24 months | Three | Available now at Fonehouse

This is just a great all-round package. You get the 5-star rated Apple iPhone XR for nothing up-front, along with a data-stuffed 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts each month for just £34. A choice of colours for the phone as well as completely free delivery completes the package.View Deal

In our official Apple iPhone XR review T3 gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its "supremely slick and powerful" user experience, something delivered by its "excellent build quality", "very strong camera" and "great battery life". We concluded that the XR delivers a "finely balanced experience" and that "performance is best-in-class".

And, as for that Three contract, 100GB of data each month is so big that, for all intents and purposes, you can consider that unlimited data. Yes, technically you could still breach that monthly cap, but to do so would require an insane amount of huge-file downloads and 4K/8K streaming. 99 per cent of phone users never get anywhere near 100GB of data use per month, and when you then factor in that you get unlimited minutes and texts, too, you've got a worry-free SIM plan for a very affordable monthly cost.

This is why this deal is so easy to recommend, it pairs one of the very best phones on the market today, with an affordable, quality SIM plan.

Prefer to pick up the Apple iPhone XR SIM free, and then add to it a brilliant SIM only deal? Well be sure to check out today's best XR prices and SIM only deals below: