The Apple iPad Pro does not come up in sales very often and people tend to get quite over-excited when they do. Well, hang on to your hats Apple deal lovers, cos Curry's has selected iPad Pro 10.5 inch models with £60 off until tomorrow, only.

They also have decided to knock up to a whopping £150 off selected 12-inch MacBook models, so if you're a laptop shopper after a cheap Apple deal, this could be your day of days.

These discounts are on top of existing price cuts that Curry's has been applying to iPads and MacBooks for a while now, so they assure us. These iPad deals and MacBook sales were part of the Curry's 100 Hour Discounts sales jamboree, and those 100 hours are nearly up.

This is a Curry's voucher deal on selected models only – you'll see which on the links below, with a simple code to enter at checkout. It's an odd way to have a sale but it's also very straightforward…

Apple iPad 10.5-inch (2017 model) | £60 off

Apple iPad 10.5-inch (2017 model) | £60 off

T3 was in no doubt about the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, declaring, 'Apple has absolutely knocked it out of the park here. This is the best tablet we've ever used, for work or play.' And to be honest, despite being ostensibly superseded by a slightly bigger (11-inch) iPad with slightly quicker innards, this remains a fantastic tablet. With a screen refresh rate up to 120Hz, and support for Apple Pencil and split screen this owns its 'Pro' title but of course, it's great for casual movie watching, gaming and browsing. This was flying off the shelves at its previous price and despite being launched in 2017, it's well worth purchasing now at this price.