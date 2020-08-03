Apple Back to School sale at B&H Photo brings deals on MacBooks, iPads, & AirPods

B&H Photo's running an awesome Apple Back to School sale right now that's offering some huge savings on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. The sales are only available while supplies last, though, so Back to School shoppers will want to hurry over to B&H Photo today to get in on the savings.
Apple Back to School Deals at B&H Photo
Check out B&H Photo's massive Apple Back to School sale and find savings on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Save up to $400 on select iPads, up to $200 on MacBooks, and more while supplies last!View Deal
There are some excellent Back to School deals to save with during B&H Photo's sale, especially on previous gen iPads with some models up to $400 or more! Students can pick up the previous gen iPad Pro for a massive $430 off when they purchase it with an AppleCare+ Protection Plan.
If a tablet isn't exactly what you're looking for, there's a huge selection of MacBooks on sale as well. Shoppers will find 2019 and 2020 models on sale with savings of up to $300 on select previous gen models. Grab a 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13" notebook for just $1,179 – a hefty $320 off it's regular price!
Head on over to B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale today to check out every Apple product on sale or scroll down to check out some of the best Apple Back to School deals going on now.
Apple MacBook Air 13" – Space Gray (2020) | Was: $999 | Now: $899 | Save $100 at B&H Photo while supplies last
Pick up Apple's latest MacBook Air 13" notebook for just $899 at B&H Photo – $100 off the normal selling price!
Specs: Intel i3 Dual-Core (1.1GHz | 8GB LPDDR4X | 256GB SSD | 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS Display | Intel Iris Plus GraphicsView Deal
Apple iPad Pro 13" w/ AppleCare+ Protection Plan | Was: $1,429 | Now: $999 | Save $430 at B&H Photo while supplies last
Grab a last-gen iPad Pro with Apple's AppleCare+ Protection Plan for just $999 at B&H Photo – a massive $430 off the normal selling price!
Specs: 256GB | Wi-Fi + 4G LTE | Space Gray | Previous GenView Deal
Apple iMac 21.5" 2019 | Was: $ 1,499 | Now: $1,449 | Save $50 at B&H Photo while supplies last
One of Apple's best iMac desktop PCs is on sale with a decent $50 off the price tag. It may not be a huge discount, but it's one we won't see again until at least until Black Friday!View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case | Was: $250 | Now: $235 | Save $15 at B&H Photo while supplies last
Grab the latest version of Apple's true wireless earbuds $15 off their regular price while supplies last. Now just $235, this is the best price you'll see on AirPods Pro earbuds until Black Friday 2020.View Deal