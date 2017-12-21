Apple admits older iPhones slow down on purpose, but not why you think

Apple iPhones get older and with that age they slow down. The theory has long been that new software updates are to blame as Apple tries to push sales of its new phones. It appears that might not strictly be the case.

Well, part of that is the case - yes Apple does slow down older phones. Speaking to The Verge , Apple admitted that it does slow down its older iPhones. To be specific it throttles processing capacity as the battery capacity deteriorates over time. But why?

The real reason for this forced slow down is allegedly because older iPhones can’t handle the new software requirements. By slowing down the phones the batteries are less likely to fail with sudden unplanned shut downs of the phone possibly causing damage to components.

So while Apple’s intentions appear good, the way of going about it could have perhaps been better. Testing the iPhone 6 and 6S, Geekbench dev John Poole found that replacing the phone’s battery brought performance back up to full speed again. So rather than needing to go and buy a new iPhone users could simply replace the battery - something Apple neglected to mention.

Apple’s official take on it reads: “Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.”

“Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.”