Cheap Garmin watch deal: Amazon Prime Day brings BIG Garmin vivoactive 4 and 4S price cuts

(Image credit: Garmin)
Ever wanted to save $150 on the Garmin vivoactive 4 smartwatch? Now is the time! This Amazon Prime Day deal is also a brilliant Garmin watch deal, even better. The Garmin vivoactive 4 is not your average running watch but more like a casual fitness watch that track daily activities and calories. It also has dedicated memory for music so if you are a Spotify Pro subscribed, you can listen to your favorite songs offline, straight from the watch.

• Buy the Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch for $199.99, was $349.99, you save $150 at Amazon

Interested in other cheap Garmin watch deals? We have plenty of those as well as a handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.

Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch | On sale for $199.99 | Was $349.99 | You save $150 at Amazon
You can keep an eye on your health 24/7 with Pulse Ox (blood oxygen levels) and Body Battery energy monitor features and by tracking your respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more. There is also storage for music and pre-loaded sport profiles too.  Regardless of the top-notch screen, battery life is still up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode. Not bad at all!View Deal

