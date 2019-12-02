AO.com Cyber Monday deals: these BEST deals end SOON

What are you looking for this year in the Cyber Monday deals? If you're planning to get a new electrical item – perhaps a 4K TV, coffee maker, or even a dishwasher or fridge – then AO.com is a retailer you should definitely check out.

Black Friday has gone but Cyber Monday is here, and AO.com is bringing out the bargains. Read on to discover our pick of the AO.com Cyber Monday deals.

T3's top 5 best Cyber Monday deals on AO.com today

Hoover H-Free Pets Energy HF18EBND Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Cyber Monday price £109 | Was £199 | You save £90 at AO.com

Utilising two batteries rather than one, the HF18EBND cordless vac from Hoover can keep going for 50 minutes between charges, making it easier than ever to keep your home spick and span. The appliance comes with a turbo tool for embedded dirt and pet hair too, and now at a fantastic price for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant | Cyber Monday price £499 | Was £699 | You save £200 (29%) at AO.com

The perfect night stand companion is now at a better price than ever – all the power of Google Assistant and extra visuals for the time and your alarms. You can't exactly watch Netflix on this smart little gadget, but you'll still find it incredibly useful, and at this price you might as well buy one as a gift too.View Deal

HP 14-inch Windows 10 laptop | Cyber Monday price £399 | Was £569 | You save £170 (30%) at AO.com

Don't delay on this excellent Cyber Monday deal from AO.com, which bags you a very decent Windows 10 laptop from HP for under £400. With a 14-inch screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, this laptop should be able to cope with everything you need to do. As an added bonus, you get a 12-month subscription to Office 365 thrown in.View Deal

Sage The Barista Express BES875UK Espresso Coffee Machine | Cyber Monday price £364 | Was £599 | You save £235 (39%) at AO.com

There's now close to half off this excellent coffee machine at AO.com in honour of Black Friday. The fantastic little kitchen helper takes care of all your coffee needs, whether you're using coffee beans or ground coffee, and it comes with its own milk frother to give your drinks a perfectly creamy finish.View Deal

Samsung HotBlast MC32K7055CK Microwave | Cyber Monday price £189 | Was £419 | You save £230 (54%) at AO.com

There's now more than half off this powerful combination microwave from Samsung, with its impressive 32-litre capacity, its trim looks, its healthy frying options, and its variety of automatic programmes. If you're planning on cooking up a storm for Christmas then this will certainly help.View Deal

When is the AO.com Cyber Monday sale?

The AO.com Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is on NOW. It kicked off on Wednesday 13 November and while we don't have an official end date for the sale, we assume it will run right the way through until AO.com's Cyber Monday deals, which will run on 2 December 2019, and probably beyond as AO.com says "Here at AO.com, we like to be generous, so we’ll be offering deals before and after Black Friday, too. Just in time to grab a Christmas bargain!"

In 2018 AO.com started its Black Friday sale a whole two weeks of Black Friday so this year's Black Friday sale is likely to follow a similar pattern.

What are the best AO.com Cyber Monday deals?

Ahead of starting its Black Friday sale, AO promised: "Whether it’s for life's essentials or you're Christmas shopping for someone special, you’ll find a little bit of everything at AO.com… TV & Entertainment, Computing, Phones, Smart Tech, Laundry, Dishwashers, Fridges & Freezers, Cooking, Small Appliances, Floorcare." Everything but the kitchen sink, then. (You'll need to head over to John Lewis for those.)

Black Friday is now merging into Cyber Monday: here are our picks of the current AO.com Cyber Monday deals.

LG OLED55B9PLA 55" 4K OLED TV | Was £1,299 | Now £1,099 | Save £200 at AO.com

This fantastic 55" Smart 4K OLED TV features 4K Ultra HD with upscaling which delivers incredible picture quality while the TV supports dynamic HDR for more realistic colour. OLED Black provides more accurate tones and hues while surround sound comes courtesy of Dolby Atmos. It's a smart TV which you get all your favourite TV and movie viewing apps, catch-up TV and more.View Deal

Google Home Mini with Google Assistant – Chalk | Cyber Monday price £19 | Was £29 | You save £10 (25%) at AO.com

With the Google Home Mini, you get a voice-controlled WiFi speaker for your home. You can ask questions, set diary reminders or play music from popular streaming services as well as control other connected smart devices in your home. Works with up to 6 users with personalised settings, fun for the whole family!View Deal

Zanussi Lindo300 ZWF01483WR 10Kg Washing Machine – White | Cyber Monday price £299 | Was £429 | You save £130 (30%) at AO.com

The Zanussi Lindo300 10kg drum capacity, great for larger households. Chuck all the uniforms and jeans in one go and get it over with. According to Zanussi, the Lindo300 "focuses water in the wash for cleaner results". There is a speedy 30 minute quick wash programme in case you are on the run but want to wash that top quickly so you can have it ready for tomorrow. Super quiet model - great for open plan living with dimensions of H85 x W60 x D66 – in centimetres.View Deal

Samsung QLED QE55Q60RA 55" 4K TV | Was £899 | Now £699 | Save £200 at AO.com

Samsung's 55" QLED TV set brings 4K Ultra HD plus Dynamic HDR10+ for improved, vibrant colour. Non 4K content is upscaled by the Quantum 4K processor while the TV features a wide range of streaming apps including including Apple TV and BT Sport. A really cool feature is the ambient mode, which allows the TV to blend into your room when it’s turned off: it mimics the paint or wallpaper you’ve got behind the screen, showing it on the display – with family photos or things like weather reports over the top.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | Was: £449 | Now: £279 | Save: £170 at AO.com

A fantastic saving on what is a kitchen essential for anyone who likes to cook. Its 300 Watt power output makes short work of kneading dough, and because it comes equipped with four accessories, you’ll always have the right tool for the job. These include a mixing bowl, a wire whisk, a dough hook and a flat beater. The variable speeds give you more control, too.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £299 | Now £199 | Save £100 at AO.com

The Dyson V7 offers up to 30 minutes run time from a single charge, the 2 in 1 tool makes switching between surfaces easy and the 2 Tier Radial cyclone technology captures more dust. Above floor cleaning is easy with the handheld option and when you're done you can hygienically empty the bin at the push of a button. A bargain at £199.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at AO.com

Spend an extra £100 (and still save £100) and you can upgrade to the Dyson V8 Animal which provides up to 40 minutes of run time from a single charge. The cleaner comes with a special tool to remove embedded pet hair from carpets, a hard-bristled brush easily removes ground-in dirt and the cleaner also comes with mini motorised tool and dusting brush.View Deal

Shark DuoClean with Flexology Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £349 | Now £199 | Save £150 at AO.com

The Shark DuoClean offers up to 22 minutes run time from a single charge while the double brush design captures all types of dirt. it also comes with a handy tool for corners and crevices and dusting brush for cleaning delicate surfaces. Additionally, the flexible design makes it easy to clean awkward areas and £150 off makes it a great Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner buy.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB with Dual Controller | Was £245 | Now £179 | Save £66 at AO.com

Don't wait for the next generation of gaming consoles to come around, make the most of the bargains on offer now: the 1TB Xbox One S is now less than £180 from AO.com in honour of Cyber Monday, and you get two controllers with it as well.View Deal

Save over £100 on vacuum cleaners

Deal highlight: Shark Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner | Was: £269 | Now: £178 | Save: £91

Save over 30% on coffee machines

Deal highlight: De’Longhi Autentica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was: £789 | Now: £449 | Save: £340

Save over 20% on dishwashers

Deal highlight: Samsung Integrated Standard Dishwasher | Was: £499 | Now: £389 | Save: £110

Save up to 30% on TVs

Deal highlight: LG 55” Smart 4K Ultra HD TV | Was: £549 | Now: £449 | Save: £50

Save up to £130 on washer dryers

Deal highlight: Bosch 9kg Washing Machine | Was: £499 | Now: £369 | Save: £130

Save up to 50% on fridge freezers

Deal highlight: Bosch Frost Free Fridge Freezer | Was: £599 | Now: £499 | SAVE: £100

Save over £50 on food preparation appliances

Deal highlight: Ninja Soup Maker and Blender | Was: £149 | Now: £98 | Save: £51

Save up to 50% on bread makers

Deal highlight: Panasonic Croustina Bread Maker | Was: £199 | Now: £99 | Save: £100

Shop more AO.com Cyber Monday deals

How can you get the best AO.com Cyber Monday deals

AO.com has supplied four tips to help you get the best Cyber Monday deals. These tips don't just apply to AO.com, though, they apply to all retailers. Here they are:

1: Do your research. To ensure you get the best possible deal on the day, make a list of the items you’d ideally like to buy, prioritise them and stick to your list. This means you won’t overspend but you can still purchase everything you need.

2: Sign up. Register for online accounts with retailers ahead of the event so you can be the first to know about the best deals around. Most retailers offer a sign-up service so that you can enter your email address and be notified when the Cyber Monday deals go live.

3: Get on the retailer’s apps and social media. Follow the retailers you want to hear about for their upcoming discounts and offers during Cyber Monday. Also, download their app and set up a notification so you are aware of any new deals that launch. You can follow AO.com on Twitter, and download the My AO app for iOS and Android.

4: Timing is everything. Due to the large volume of visitors some websites crashed before customers could grab their bargain last year. Be ahead of the game and shop at times that would be typically quieter to avoid this risk.

