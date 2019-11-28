Antler luggage now up to 50% off for Black Friday on Amazon

Whether you're looking to get away for the winter or planning for next summer, you're going to need a decent suitcase for the job, and thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals we've got just the ticket.
Few brands are as well-respected as Antler when it comes to luggage, and right now you can get 30% off the Antler Clifton and 50% off the Antler Juno cases. Act fast though, because deals this good aren't going to stick around forever.
- Visit Amazon's Black Friday Deals page
- Here are the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
You don't want to skimp on suitcase quality, as these cases need to keep your precious possessions protected while you're travelling between A and B. With these deals from Amazon though, you can get good-quality luggage and save some money at the same time.
Without further ado, here are the best deals on Antler luggage right now for Black Friday – have a look and see which one suits your needs best.
Antler Clifton, 83 litres |
was £199 | now £140 | save £59
The Antler Clifton ticks just about every box that needs ticking when it comes to luggage: this hard shell suitcase is roomy, stylish, and available in a range of appealing colours. We're big fans of having carry handles on both sides too.View Deal
Antler Juno, 40 litres |
was £159 | now £79 | save £80
The Antler Clifton ticks just about every box that needs ticking when it comes to luggage: this hard shell suitcase is roomy, stylish, and available in a range of appealing colours. We're big fans of having carry handles on both sides too.View Deal
Liked this?
- Best Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- AO.com Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie