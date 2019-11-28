Antler luggage now up to 50% off for Black Friday on Amazon

Whether you're looking to get away for the winter or planning for next summer, you're going to need a decent suitcase for the job, and thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals we've got just the ticket.

Few brands are as well-respected as Antler when it comes to luggage, and right now you can get 30% off the Antler Clifton and 50% off the Antler Juno cases. Act fast though, because deals this good aren't going to stick around forever.

You don't want to skimp on suitcase quality, as these cases need to keep your precious possessions protected while you're travelling between A and B. With these deals from Amazon though, you can get good-quality luggage and save some money at the same time.

Without further ado, here are the best deals on Antler luggage right now for Black Friday – have a look and see which one suits your needs best.

Antler Clifton, 83 litres | was £199 | now £140 | save £59

The Antler Clifton ticks just about every box that needs ticking when it comes to luggage: this hard shell suitcase is roomy, stylish, and available in a range of appealing colours. We're big fans of having carry handles on both sides too.View Deal

Antler Juno, 40 litres | was £159 | now £79 | save £80

The Antler Clifton ticks just about every box that needs ticking when it comes to luggage: this hard shell suitcase is roomy, stylish, and available in a range of appealing colours. We're big fans of having carry handles on both sides too.View Deal

Liked this?

Black Friday sales around the web