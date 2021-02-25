Android 12: Top 5 Android updates confirmed for your phone

Android 12 is up and running in developer preview, and it’s brimming with shiny features that will be trickling down for mass roll-out to Android users very soon.

The first developer preview of Android 12 has given early-adopters the chance to unearth the niftiest new features from the search giant’s new operating system. There’s a veritable load of tricks beneath the hood; however, it’s also got its fair share of bugs and issues, not that this has stopped the discovery of many-a-hidden Android gem.

Our Android 12 forecast looked at some of the expected new features we're most excited about. Now, we present to you the confirmed new features that look set to take the Android world by storm, usurping the many great aspects of Android 11, and boosting its overall functionality.

Double-tap gesture control

Google has introduced a Double-Tap gesture feature. Taking notes from Apple’s iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

You can enable the feature by heading to your System Settings, click Gestures, and activate Double tap. Once enabled, you are presented with an array of actions that can be toggled on: screenshots, media control, and the activation of Google Assistant. All should be now possible to activate with an Android double-tap hand gesture.

Reportedly, this feature hasn’t yet been fully polished and, according to the Android subreddit, Google’s work isn’t complete: an instructive animation that plays on the screen shows a person double-pressing the power button instead of tapping the phone, which is one indication that this is an unfished developer preview but does show the path ahead.

Google Maps ‘Always in Dark Theme’

The much-needed and hotly tipped dark theme for Google Maps is arriving. According to the official Google blog post, “With the dark theme in Google Maps soon expanding to all Android users globally, you can give your eyes a much-needed break and save on battery life”.

Google is taking aim at the age-old symptoms of screen fatigue, eyeing up a dimmed light option that lets users toggle between light and dark to ease eyestrain.

Google said Google Maps’ dark theme will land on Android mobile phones “soon”, which means you should be able to find it on some of our best Android phones in a matter of months.

When it rolls out, it'll be activated directly from Google Maps' settings for Android. Click your profile icon in the Maps search bar. Scroll down to Settings and tap on 'Dark Theme'.

Android Password Checkup

Password Check-up has been a mainstay of Google Chrome for some time; as such, it’s a welcome addition to the Android suite, especially in the light of increasingly sophisticated malware threats that recently targeted Firefox, Edge, and Chrome. New MacBook payloads specifically engineered for M1 MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 and Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) have also been seen.

The Password checker is a must-have tool for users who juggle multiple passwords from one device to another; those of us who need enhanced security, but not at the expense of login speed; otherwise, for cross-platform users, who need a nifty tool to keep their passwords safe, and accessible on the go.

The password checker feature looks for holes in your password security, reporting on whether it’s been compromised by cross-checking it against a list of known compromised passwords. It’s not fail-safe, but it’s a neat (and quick) feature for strength testing your login details.

Schedule Google Messages to send later

(Image credit: Google)

Write now and send later is an Android feature that will nip those late messages in the bud, and get well-wishes out to friends and family before you forget them later on. This Android feature is one of the most useful tricks that'll likely gain significant traction on a wider rollout.

It lets you plan in advance by scheduling messages to friends, family, and any other contacts at a later date. If you remember something vitally important for the following day - like a birthday message - you can get it scheduled to go out at the perfect moment. It’s good for those of us who multi-task a million different things and saves the hassle of reminders flooding your Samsung Galaxy S21.

All you need is the latest version of Google Messages. Create your text as normal and then tap and hold the send button (instead of just tapping it). This presents you with the option to either send later today, later tonight, tomorrow, or a date and time in the future. Perfect for those who live in the moment and never want to miss the sending of a message to a cherished relative or friend.

Android Auto

Google is overhauling its in-car smartphone mirroring system, Android Auto. The tech giant announced that the Android update will make the system more functional, alongside many new features.

Central to this increased functionality is the addition of a split-screen view. When enabled, drivers can see both Google Maps and media controls to give an enhanced overview of the screen.

It's a great feature that T3 recently covered for Android smartphones, that looks set to leave Apple's iPhone in the dust, as it waits for an update to its devices.

Google pushes out huge new releases like this every quarter. Although it's quite easy to stay in the safe and comfortable realm of Apple iOS across our pick of the best iPhone models, it's well worth taking a serious look at Android if you're eyeing a switch.

Google, of course, is so exponentially powerful in the sector that updates are usually very comprehensive. T3's recent coverage of audio-coupled haptic feedback for its handsets could see a significantly enhanced gaming experience for gaming fans; it's also continually churning out smaller Android updates as it looks to reign supreme over Apple and, maybe unexpectedly, a comeback challenge from BlackBerry.

The Android 12 developer preview has given us a taste of what's to come and we can't help but get excited about the confirmed features. Competition from rivals means that tech giants need to constantly innovate and, as such, Android 12 should be one of the most tantalizingly comprehensive mobile operating systems that we've seen yet. Roll on wider release.

