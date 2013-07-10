Amiga back-catalogue coming to iOS and Android

An LA based company has bought Amiga Games Incorporated and more than 300 of its titles.

The Writers Group Film Corp announced yesterday that it has signed a binding term sheet to purchase the assets of the company for $500,000 (£335,000).

Along with the Atari ST and Spectrum, the Amiga was one of the major computer gaming platforms of the late 80s and early 90s. It was made by American company Commodore.

The Writers Group Film Corp have said they are planning to release many of the titles on iOS and Android.

In a statement, the company said it would release more news in the coming weeks about “new and existing distribution arrangements with the best-selling smartphone, tablet and other device manufacturers”.

The platform helped form the careers of many of today's gaming giants. Both Simcity's Will Wright and Railroad Tycoon's Sid Meier first established themselves on the platform.