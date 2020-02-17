Presidents' Day mattress sale 2020: save $250 on all Amerisleep mattresses - ENDS TODAY

We're in deep on Presidents' Day mattress sales now... In recent years, making big savings in the sales has become as synonymous with Presidents' Day as eating cherry pie and watching the Daytona 500. And Amerisleep has joined the discount fun this year, offering a massive $250 discount on all mattresses.

Enter the Amerisleep discount code PRES250 at checkout when you come to buy any mattress on the Amerisleep website, and you'll instantly see $250 disappear from your bill.

Considering that the leading mattress maker's collection usually starts at $849, this means you can save as much as 30% with this Amerisleep discount code. Prices now start from just $599 ( was $849 ) if you choose Amerisleep's firmest AS1 mattress. But the discount is also available all the way up to Amerisleep's most luxurious AS5 mattress. And, of course, you have the full range of sizes to choose between - from twin all the way up to the monumental 'split king'. We have more details on the options below.

With so much competition from the other best mattress providers on the web, Amerisleep stands out from the rest with its US-based production, eco-friendly materials and breathable open-cell memory foam.

Shipping is free, with delivery usually slated for three-five business days after your order. After that your Amerisleep's 100-night trial kicks in, allowing you to change to a different model or simply get a full refund (and courier pick up) if you're not happy with your new mattress.

It's just worth bearing in mind that this sale is all in the name of Presidents' Day, so come 11.59 PT on Monday 17, the Amerisleep discount code will no longer work.

AS1 mattress: from $599 ( $849 ) at Amerisleep

Amerisleep's most affordable mattress is also its firmest, so ideal if you like a little extra support when you sleep (and want to save some dollars!). It doesn't miss out on the company's innovative design though, still featuring breathable plant-based materials and Bio-Pur comfort layer.View Deal

AS2 mattress: from $749 ( $999 ) at Amerisleep

The AS2 is Amerisleep's most popular model, especially for back and stomach sleepers. It features a medium-firm design, but you get to choose to stick just to memory foam or upgrade to its 'hybrid' build, which brings in a pocket-coil spring base for a bouncier feel.View Deal

AS3 mattress: from $849 ( $1099 ) at Amerisleep

Slap bang in the middle of Amerisleep's range, the AS3 provides a medium firmness that seeks to 'evenly blend support and softness'. Basically, if you're at all unsure which to opt for, then this is probably the safest option. You can choose from standard foam or the hybrid as above.View Deal

AS4 mattress: from $1149 ( $1399 ) at Amerisleep

The mission statement for the medium-soft AS4 is to provide a cool, supported sleep. On that basis, Amerisleep says that this is the mattress deal to go for if you're a side sleeper. Note, there's no option for the hybrid design here, so it's foam only.

View Deal