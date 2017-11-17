Amazon's Black Friday Echo deals are here: Amazon Echo is less than £70, Echo Dot less than £35

If you've been looking out of an Amazon Echo deal for a while, you'll know that the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot tend to yo-yo in price like the wind depending on the current climatic conditions, the current world order or maybe how much stock Amazon has lying around in the warehouse.

And true to form, Amazon has price dropped them in advance of any other Black Friday deals that ARE forthcoming.

These deals are live NOW

Echo is down to £69.99 – saving of £20

Echo Dot is down to £34.99 – saving of £15

Fire 7 Kids Edition – now down to £69.99 – saving of £30

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition – now down to £89.99 – saving of £40

Dash Buttons – now down to £1.99 – with a £4.99 discount off the first order with each Dash Button

The latest Echo deals

In our T3.com review, we called Amazon Echo Dot a 'no brainer' to buy. It's a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms and more. Amazon Echo takes the concept a step further - it's a hands-free speaker, great for music, radio, news bulletins and more.

Check out the latest Echo Dot and Echo prices below.



The best Amazon Echo deals

The best Amazon Echo Dot deals