Amazon's cheap SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset deal saves almost $50 – don't miss out!

If you're on the hunt for a good PC gaming headset on sale cheap today, Amazon has you covered with an excellent deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset. Taking almost $50 off a solid budget-friendly wireless gaming headset, this is an absolute steal for the price.

On sale for $122.27, Amazon's deal on this PC gaming headset is perfect for those who want to grab a basic no-frills headset that comes with some pretty nifty features. While the sound quality won't blow away any high-end gaming headsets anytime soon, for the price this deal is well worth a look for the budget-conscience buyer.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $169.99, now at $122.27 at Amazon SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $169.99, now at $122.27 at Amazon

A great headset at this price, the Arctis 7 offers a great balance of affordability, features and sound quality at a cheaper price than premium level headsets. Excellent as a basic PC gaming headset or backup PS5/Xbox gaming headset.

One of the best gaming headsets to date. While the Arctis 1 offer delivers more savings, the Arctis 7 is a pro gamers dream when it comes to sound. DTS:X v2.0 surround sound support provides incredible detail and clarity, providing a true wireless headset with excellent sound. Our SteelSeries Arctis 7X wireless review can provide more insight into just how good this headset is.

With up to 24 hours of battery life, an effective range of almost 40 feet and one of the best mics in gaming, the Arctis 7 at this price is well worth the price of admission. Designed for maximum comfort and performance during extended gaming sessions, it's hard to find a headset that compares to what the Arctis 7 can provide for the price.

Grabbing the Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset can be a significant upgrade if you've got the cash. That said there are plenty of deals going on right now on SteelSeries gaming headsets, and if the Arctis 7 isn't quite what you're after most of the SteelSeries gaming headsets are on sale right now as well. Just check out more deals below to find the set that's right for you.

