Amazon's certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite is just £104 right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now well and truly behind us, but never fear, the deals continue. In the run up to Christmas and the holiday season, major UK retailers are slashing prices left, right, and centre on hot electronics and a bunch of other stuff.

T3 has spent the past week compiling the very best and brightest deals across a huge range of areas, including smartphones, kitchenware, fitness accessories, wearables, toys, and audio equipment. You name it, we've found a deal on it over the past while and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

One deal that caught out eye today is on Amazon, which has discounted the certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (32GB) to just £103.99, a saving of over £30.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (Refurb, 32GB, Black, Special Offers) | Was £134.99 | Now £103.99 | Available at Amazon

If you're in the market for a reasonably priced e-reader, then look no further. The refurb Kindle, which works just as good as new, is just a little over £100, making it the perfect gift for Christmas.View Deal

Amazon basically invented the e-reading space and has remained at the top of it for a very long time and with good reason: the make incredibly durable, well-designed, and well-executed devices and have an enormous e-book selection to match.

This particular Kindle Paperwhite comes with 32GB of storage, which is way more than you could ever possibly need. If you manage to fill this, then very well done, you have a lot of books. It's also waterproof, meaning pool-side reading (or even in-pool reading) is on the cards.

For £104, this is a really great deal for a fab little device. Perfect for someone you love that loves reading this Christmas.