Amazon to deliver groceries in the UK soon?

Order your food as well as your tech

By

Not content withPrime Nowlaunching in the UK, the rumour is that Amazon is bringing its Amazon Fresh grocery shopping this side of the pond as well.

Amazon Fresh would go up against home delivery services from supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and more.

In the US, the service currently costs around £190 (USD $300) for delivery for the year, plus your grocery charges. There is a free 30 day trial, plus you also get Amazon Prime included - normally £79 (USD$99). Supermarkets here charge around £5 per time for home delivery, though this can fluctuate depending on the time slot you choose.

Amazon Fresh originally launched in the US in 2007 and given the popularity of home delivery in the UK we think it's surprising it hasn't already launched over here.

Via The Times

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.