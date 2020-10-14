Amazon Prime Powerbeats Pro deals: $75 off Apple's Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

The two-day Amazon Prime Day deals event is upon us and the deals keep getting better and better: Apple's Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, perfect for exercising, have a $75 discount for a limited time.

The Powerbeats Pro, created by Beats who are owned by Apple, are everything you could possibly want from a pair of wireless earbuds with a stylish design, Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and connectivity, nine hours of listening time, and sweat resistance. For all exercise besides swimming, these headphones are perfect.

The Pro's ear-hooks are adjustable to make them comfortable for everyone and there are multiple eartip options as standard. The charging case that comes with the Pros can give 1.5 hours of playback from a five minute charge, perfect for those who are a bit forgetful about charging things before the gym ... like us.

Each earbud has volume and track controls, so you don't need to have access to your device, and there's Siri support onboard too for hands-free commands. Taking the earbuds out of your ear pauses the music (and vice versa).

The best workout earbuds we've come across, especially with a $75 discount.

If you're looking for new or upgraded workout earbuds, Apple has made the decision a bit easier for you this Prime Day with a $75 discount on the Powerbeats Pro.

