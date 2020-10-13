Amazon Prime Day x Le Creuset with discounts on THIS high quality cookware

If you're looking for a bargain this Amazon Prime Day then this array of Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle's is a great place to start. Premium cookware doesn't come much more revered than Le Creuset. The brand is well-known for its signature cast iron casserole dishes.
However, Amazon Prime Day lets you boost your collection of quality cookware with a tasty selection of griddle pans. Better yet, you can get one in a wide variety of colours so that you can match it up with the other items in your Le Creuset collection. Never bought Le Creuset before? Well, now's the time to start and these discounts make this brilliant range even more appealing. Keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages too for more great discounts.
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon UK
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon US
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon US
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, 13" x 8.5". | Now $89.99 | Was $159.95 Save over 40%
Kitchenware doesn't come much better than Le Creuset and this range of griddle's will make the perfect supplement to other items in your collection. There are colours galore too, with the likes of Cerise, Ocean, Deep Teal, Flame, Marseille, Matte White, Mist Grey, Palm and Quince on offer. Add in superior build quality and you've got an item of cookware that's going to last for ages.View Deal
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US
- Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
- Best Buy – massive savings across every department
- Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
- eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
- Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more
- HP – save up to 30% on select products
- Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
- Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October
- Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!
- Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day
- Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15