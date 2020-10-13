Amazon Prime Day x Le Creuset with discounts on THIS high quality cookware

If you're looking for a bargain this Amazon Prime Day then this array of Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle's is a great place to start. Premium cookware doesn't come much more revered than Le Creuset. The brand is well-known for its signature cast iron casserole dishes.

However, Amazon Prime Day lets you boost your collection of quality cookware with a tasty selection of griddle pans. Better yet, you can get one in a wide variety of colours so that you can match it up with the other items in your Le Creuset collection. Never bought Le Creuset before? Well, now's the time to start and these discounts make this brilliant range even more appealing. Keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages too for more great discounts.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, 13" x 8.5". | Now $89.99 | Was $159.95 Save over 40%

Kitchenware doesn't come much better than Le Creuset and this range of griddle's will make the perfect supplement to other items in your collection. There are colours galore too, with the likes of Cerise, Ocean, Deep Teal, Flame, Marseille, Matte White, Mist Grey, Palm and Quince on offer. Add in superior build quality and you've got an item of cookware that's going to last for ages.View Deal

