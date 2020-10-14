Amazon Prime Day top 3 PC gaming monitor deals: Acer, and Samsung

You've been squirreling your money away for months waiting for Prime Day, and it's here at last with so many juicy deals that you're bound to go broke by the end of it if you're not careful.
Before you get too carried away, and start buying overpriced coffee machines that will undoubtedly give you a few delectable cups of joe before the novelty wears off, it's worth taking a look at deals on items you're going to use every day and that could do with an upgrade.
And if you're already here, those deals are on gaming monitors that can either replace whatever you're using in your current setup, or sit alongside it as a bargain priced second screen. Check out our top three picks below:
Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch ultrawide gaming monitor | Was: £899.99 | Now: £619
This ultrawide monitor is a fantastic option for those of you looking to up your game, taking your setup to the next level. The curved display offers a panoramic 1800R view for increased immersion,a and with almost £300 knocked off the price, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself.View Deal
Acer Nitro VG240 23.8-inch gaming monitor | Was: £129 | Now: £98
If you're looking for something that's easy on the wallet, this Acer monitor is a great entry-level monitor that won't break the bank. – and with the Prime Day discount, you can snap it up for under £100!View Deal
Samsung HG90 curved gaming monitor 49-inch | Was: £849.99 | Now: £619.99
This beast is going to take up a lot of space on your desk, but it's worth it for a massive 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. And it can be your for just £620 thanks to Prime Day.View Deal
