Amazon Prime Day has a wee dram of best Scotch whisky deals (actually a vast lake of them)

Although Amazon Prime Day might be synonymous with tech deals, should you be a keen enough observer, you can discover so much more than just Echo and Fire Tablet offers. If are interested in quality whisky and/or whiskey deals and have Prime Membership, this Amazon Prime Day might just be the highlight of your 2019 so far, after Burns Night and Hogmanay.

There are LOADS of single malt scotch whisky deals on Amazon as part of the 48 hour Prime Day extravaganza. Whether you are a Johnnie Walker, Laphroaig, Chivas Regal or Talisker fan, there is plenty to choose from on the list below.

Here at T3 we love whisky and after an extensive (and heated) discussion among the staff, we decided on our three favourites from the list: choose the Aberlour A'Bunadh Cask Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky for a spicy and aromatic finish and a very hard-to-pronounce name, the Laphroaig Quarter Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky if you prefer a smokey but smooth flavour and only moderately tricky pronunciation, or get just the Classic Malts Coastal Collection – because it's never too early to stock up on some stocking fillers, especially when they're easy to spell and say out loud.

Did you know, Scotch whisky is still all produced in Scotland? The name 'scotch whisky' would probably suggest it but in this case – it is the case! Whisky can only be described as 'Scotch whisky' if it has been distilled and matured in Scotland for a minimum of 3 years. Even if you set a distillery up today, you have to mature the whisky in barrels for 3 years before you can sell a single bottle of your own Scotch whisky, whether that be to Scotch people or Englitch people.

But fear not, you don't have to wait years for great whisky deals, Amazon has you covered. Do you prefer smooth and fruity flavours or peaty and smokey finishes? Dark chocolate undertones or sweet vanilla highlights? We can all agree that single malt is a great beverage, let it be from the Highlands, the Lowlands, the Isle of Islay or Campbeltown. Scotland's greatest gift to the world, for sure.

Peat lovers and haters unite, here are the best deals for you!

The best Amazon Prime Day whisky deals

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky | £107.29 | Was £129.25 | Save £21.96

With its velvety combination of vanilla, honey and rose petals, with zesty orange overtones, this is the all-time business class duty free purchase, with a discount of nearly £22 – and you don't even need to fly to Switzerland to attend a conference in order to get that saving!View Deal

All the rest of Amazon's distillery of whisky deals

It's hard to resist the temptation not to get them all. Some of these bottles are 45 per cent off and if you went ahead the whole list (I know, temptation!) you could save 25% off, a grand total of £331. In case you need a reason to explain the item on the joint account to your partner.

In case you are into Irish whiskey or bourbon instead, there are numerous deals for those too, check out our other roundups here on T3.

