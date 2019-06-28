Amazon Prime Day: how to get tickets to free, intimate Rita Ora concert in London

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and to celebrate the bombastic 48-hour sales event, the US retail firm is throwing a free concert in East London headlined by global pop superstar Rita Ora.

Unlike the Prime Day Concert with Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, which will take place in New York and be streamed across the globe via Prime Video, the Rita Ora gig will not be broadcast. So, if you want to experience the show – you'll need to be in the room.

Dubbed Amazon Prime Day Party, the intimate gig – which will be held in an undisclosed venue in East London – will be headlined by chart-topping pop superstar Rita Ora supported by R&B and soul singer Ray BLK.

The concert will start at 7.30pm BST on July 10, 2019. Guests will enjoy complimentary food and drink, as well as beauty makeovers courtesy of Rimmel, cocktails from Remy Cointreau, and Coca-Cola will be sampling some of their hottest new flavours with the audience.

Soul singer Ray BLK will support Rita Ora on-stage (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is offering Prime members the chance to win a pair of tickets here. The competition opened today (June 27) at 6:01am BST and will close July 4, 6:01am BST. Winners will be notified on July 5, 2019.

Amazon is encouraging Prime subscribers to try its Music Unlimited subscription with a deal that offers four months for 99p (or 99 cents in the US). The subscription, which is separate from Prime membership, usually costs £7.99 a month and offers access to a catalogue of 50 million songs to stream, comparable to the likes of Apple Music and Spotify. It also includes the ability to download songs for offline listening, as well as hands-free streaming via Alexa-powered devices.