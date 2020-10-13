Amazon Prime Day has up to 72% off Nike running shoes and sneakers

Looking to take advantage of some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to get some top fitness kit at very reasonable prices? You're in luck. Amazon is offering huge discounts on loads of Nike products, including enough sneakers and trainers to kit out a Crossfit gym.
Check out some of the best Nike shoe deals below:
Nike Men's Arrowz Sneakers | was $80.00 | now $22.30 at Amazon
Save an enormous 72% on these top-flight Arrowz sneakers. With a partially leather and mesh upper and soft padding at the back heel to cushion your ankle, a hot-knife outsole offers natural flexibility.View Deal
Nike Men's Air Vapormax 3.0 Flyknit running shoe | was $193.97 | now $169.27 from Amazon
This is a hell of a shoe. With VaporMax Air technology to provide soft, lightweight responsiveness and flyknit construction seamlessly integrates breathability, stretch and support, get your run on in style. View Deal
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon UK
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon US
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon US
Nike Men's Revolution 5 Running Shoe | was $60.00 | now $44.95 from Amazon
The Nike Revolution 5 cushions your stride with soft foam to keep you running in comfort, reducing damage in your joints to keep your career a long one. Minimalist design fits in anywhere, from the bars to the streets.View Deal
Nike Women's Air Max Torch 4 Running Shoe | was $208.91 | now $83.99 from Amazon
Air Max Torch 4 shoes are able to give the wearer traction to keep you moving forward at full speed, while being flexible enough to keep you moving naturally. Best for those "seeking to unleash their natural potential" according to Nike.View Deal
Not found what you're looking for? You can check out more Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches here.
AMAZON PRIME DAY ALTERNATIVE SALES – US
- Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
- Best Buy – massive savings across every department
- Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
- eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
- Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more
- HP – save up to 30% on select products
- Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
- Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October
- Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!
- Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day