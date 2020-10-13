Amazon Prime Day has up to 72% off Nike running shoes and sneakers

Looking to take advantage of some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to get some top fitness kit at very reasonable prices? You're in luck. Amazon is offering huge discounts on loads of Nike products, including enough sneakers and trainers to kit out a Crossfit gym.

Check out some of the best Nike shoe deals below:

Nike Men's Arrowz Sneakers | was $80.00 | now $22.30 at Amazon

Save an enormous 72% on these top-flight Arrowz sneakers. With a partially leather and mesh upper and soft padding at the back heel to cushion your ankle, a hot-knife outsole offers natural flexibility.View Deal

Nike Men's Air Vapormax 3.0 Flyknit running shoe | was $193.97 | now $169.27 from Amazon

This is a hell of a shoe. With VaporMax Air technology to provide soft, lightweight responsiveness and flyknit construction seamlessly integrates breathability, stretch and support, get your run on in style. View Deal

Nike Men's Revolution 5 Running Shoe | was $60.00 | now $44.95 from Amazon

The Nike Revolution 5 cushions your stride with soft foam to keep you running in comfort, reducing damage in your joints to keep your career a long one. Minimalist design fits in anywhere, from the bars to the streets.View Deal

Nike Women's Air Max Torch 4 Running Shoe | was $208.91 | now $83.99 from Amazon

Air Max Torch 4 shoes are able to give the wearer traction to keep you moving forward at full speed, while being flexible enough to keep you moving naturally. Best for those "seeking to unleash their natural potential" according to Nike.View Deal

