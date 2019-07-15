Amazon Prime Day drops ELITE gaming deal on Corsair Harpoon Wireless mouse

This Amazon Prime Day deal should turn the head of any PC gamer currently looking for a quality gaming mouse upgrade. That's because it delivers a very well reviewed wireless gaming mouse for an incredible affordable, discounted price point.

The mouse in question is the superlative Corsair Harpoon Wireless RGB Optical Gaming Mouse, which not only boasts Corsair's Slipstream technology (this delivers low-latency sub-1ms connections) but also a strong 10,000 DPI sensor, RGB lighting and Omron-switched buttons.

The mouse has been specifically designed for claw grip gamers, and while is quite at home in any genre type, has been built with FPS and MOBA games in mind. There are a total of six programmable buttons to take advantage of.

The full details of the gaming headset deal can be viewed below:

Corsair Harpoon | was £54.95 | now £35.96 at Amazon

A brilliant wireless gaming mouse for under £36? Yep, that's exactly what you've got here, with the well-reviewed Corsair Harpoon Wireless RGB Optical Gaming Mouse going right now on Amazon for only £35.96. That's a straight 35% price drop from its pre-deal price of £54.95 and a £18.99 saving overall. Delivery is free. Corsair also have the Scimitar Pro RGB MMO gaming mouse discounted, too.View Deal

T3 also has top guides that cover many other PC gaming peripherals and products, including the best gaming laptops, best gaming headsets, best gaming keyboards, best gaming monitors, best gaming desktops, and best gaming phones.

