Amazon Prime Day deals: Save $200 on Sony's Xperia 1

Deals, deals, deals: Amazon Prime Day is happening right now and with it comes insane discounts on basically everything you could imagine, from fashion to games consoles. If you've been waiting to buy something, there's a good chance you'll get money off over the next couple of days.

As part of the deals blitz, Sony has discounted its flagship Xperia 1 by $200, meaning you can get your hands on one of the best Android smartphones around for less.

The first thing you'll notice about the Xperia 1 is its screen: a 6.5-inch 4K 21:9 ultrawide display that is designed to watch movies and TV in cinema-style. While it might not be for most people, if you love watching stuff on your phone then this is ideal. It's also a nice size and shape for reading and scrolling.

The Xperia 1 runs Android 10 and comes with 64GB or 128GB on-board storage, a triple back camera array, 4K video capture, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 3,330mAh battery for all-day usage. While the form factor make this a unique device, the internals cement it as a top-tier Android smartphone.

Sony Xperia 1 | $749.99 from Amazon

If you're looking for a unique, movie-focused Android smartphone then the Xperia 1 is ideal: you won't find a 21:9 display on a phone anywhere else. But underneath it's a fully functional, and very good, Android smartphone that will work well for most people.View Deal

Fancy something made by Amazon on Prime Day? We're tracking the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US