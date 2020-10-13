Amazon Prime Day deals: Save $180 on Samsung Galaxy A71 right now

It's that time of year again all of a sudden: Amazon Prime Day is upon us, bringing with it a ton of deep discounts and quick-fire deals covering basically everything you could possibly want from fashion to fitness to TVs to laptops and smartphones.
Samsung's Galaxy A71, a mid-range handset that packs a punch, is a good example of the kind of deals on offer, clocking in at $180 less than it would usually cost.
Mid-range is perhaps the wrong name for the A71. The first thing you'll notice is the fact it has a whopping 6.7-inch display, easily rivalling the high-end Galaxys and iPhones of the world, which has been paired with 128GB storage (with a microSD) and a quad rear-camera system that takes crisp and clear photos in all conditions.
Android 10 drives the user experience, offering a load of cool new features and improvements, with Samsung's One UI overlaid. There's a 4,500mAh battery, giving you enough oomph to get through an entire day.
Basically, this is the real deal Galaxy smartphone but for a fraction of the price.
There's never been a better time to grab the Galaxy A71 than right now, with a $180 discount on Amazon Prime Day.
