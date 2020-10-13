Amazon Prime Day deals: Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse price CRASH!

Razer make some of the absolute best gaming mice in the world today, which is why when we saw that its Mamba Wired and Wireless gaming mice were discounted in Amazon's Prime Day deals spectacular, which knew we had to surface them to our readers.
The Razer Mamba, for the uninitiated, is Razer's premium-grade gaming mouse that, both in its wired and wireless variant, delivers a sleek design and super precise 16,000 DPI sensor.
It's a great all-round gaming mouse, and is just as at home in the eSports arena as it is at home or even in the office.
It's Chroma lighting engine is also top class, with over 16.8 million colors on offer and various different lighting effect profiles to choose from.
The full details of these Prime Day deals can be viewed below:
Razer Mamba Wired Gaming Mouse | $49.99 | 44% saving
The wired variant of the Mamba is perfect for those who want a top-class gaming mouse but aren't fussed about wireless functionality. Thanks to a Prime Day price cut, this rodent is now under $50 with free delivery.View Deal
Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse | $59.99 | 53% saving
And for those who do want wireless functionality the Razer Mamba Wireless is also discounted, and rings in post Prime Day price cut at $59.99. That's just $10 more than the wired version, and it also comes with free and fast delivery.View Deal
