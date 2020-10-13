Amazon Prime Day Echo deals: Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speakers now 60% OFF!

Two of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon's Echo dot 3rd Gen smart speaker have just gone live and you won't want to miss these. Prime Day has brought a ton of deals on Amazon devices, including 50% off the Echo Show 5, but Amazon's most popular device just got it's Prime Day deal revealed!

Exclusive for Prime Day 2020, shoppers can pick up the Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker for just $18.99! Easily the best Amazon Echo deal you'll find this Prime Day, these Echo Dot 3rd Gen Prime Day deals net you the best price on one of Amazon's best smart speakers available.



The best part is that Prime members have two ways to save and get a cheap Echo Dot smart speaker on sale. Purists can get the Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $18.99 on it's own OR you can get the Echo Dot 3rd Gen + LIFX Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for the exact same price.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker w/ Alexa

Was: $49.99 | Now: $18.99 | Savings: $31 (62%)

Get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker at it's best price ever! Now on sale for just $18.99 during Prime Day, Prime members can get their hands on this incredible deal until supplies run out or Prime Day ends, whichever comes first!View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker + LIFX Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

Was: $59.99 | Now: $18.99 | Savings: $41 (68%)

Those looking for a new smart bulb can grab this Echo Dot + LIFX Wi-Fi smart bulb combo and save an additional $10 on top of the already incredible discount. While also $18.99, this includes a free LIFX Smart Bulb with Wi-Fi connectivity and controlability.View Deal

