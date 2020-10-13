Amazon Prime Day deals: $250 off Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The yearly sales bonanza is back on the road: Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and with it comes deals on basically everything, from homeware to fitness to smartphones to TVs and consoles to fashion. You name it, there's a good deal going.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is one such deal, with a whopping $250 knocked off the price by Samsung and Amazon for the next couple of days. That means you're getting one of the best Android smartphones out there for just $1,049 unlocked.

There's a lot to love about the S20 Ultra because, well, it's a lot of phone. To start with, it's got a 6.9-inch screen, meaning this is more akin to a tablet than a smartphone, which is paired with some insanely high-end internals (think 12GB+ of RAM), and upwards of 128GB of storage. Android 10 is included, too.

If you're looking for a top-top-top-tier smartphone then this is the one. 5G comes as standard, meaning you'll be able to access ultra-fast mobile speeds if you live in an area with coverage. On the back, there's a quad-camera system for incredibly detailed and beautiful photography and 4K video capture.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | $1,049 from Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is, well, ultra: there's pretty much nothing it can't do. If you're looking to upgrade from an older Galaxy device or iPhone, saving $250 is a lovely treat on the side.View Deal

Getting good deals is what Prime Day is all about and Samsung knocking $250 off the price of its top-end Galaxy S20 device is a perfect example.

